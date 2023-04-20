DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of a man from Beavercreek who had been reported missing in January has been recovered in Mercer County.

The body of Robert Hageman has been found, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say deputies were called to the 6000 block of Sebastian Road in Franklin Twp. after a farmer reported that he had found a body in his field.

When authorities arrived at the scene, it was confirmed that the body recovered was Hageman, after an “on-scene investigation” was conducted.

Hageman had been reported missing back on Jan. 30 at 8:08 p.m. to Beavercreek Police. The next day, his car was discovered near the Overdrive venue on US Route 127. A search crew consisting of multiple agencies and the public became active, but nothing was found during the search.

On Feb. 3, Beavercreek Police detectives met with detectives from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to talk about the case again, including another search by the sheriff’s office.

“Communication between the Beavercreek Police Department and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office detectives continued throughout. Although this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we are thankful that Mr. Hageman has been located and hope that this will give his family closure,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office says they thank everyone who put in the efforts to locate Hageman.