BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A parking garage at The Greene Town Center is temporarily closed over a “minor issue.”

Olshan Properties, owner of The Greene, confirmed to 2 NEWS that the Stroop Parking Garage is temporarily closed. The closure comes after employees discovered a “minor issue” inside the Stroop garage near an expansion joint.

Experts were immediately contacted to assess the situation, according to the company.

“As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily closed the parking deck for examination and repairs,” Olshan Properties said. “We are actively working towards a solution and aim to reopen for the community as soon as possible.”

Alongside the Stroop garage at The Greene, drivers are still able to utilize the Von Maur garage on Walnut Street.