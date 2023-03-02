** The player above shows the first day of the Mikesell’s chip case sale from March 2 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mikesell’s has announced that those looking to participate in the sale of the beloved potato chips will have to wait to do so until next week.

According to Mikesell’s social media, the snack company is postponing the sale of the cases to Monday, March 6. The sale will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.

Chips will be available for $20 per case at 1610 Stanley Avenue in Dayton. Only chips will be available and the only acceptable payment method the company will accept is cash.

The price is $20 per case for the chips, according to Mikesell’s.

On Friday, March 3, the Dayton area could see heavy rain, wind and possible severe weather. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Davis says storms south of I-70 could be on the strong to severe side on Friday.

