Miami Valley to receive additional funding for renters struggling due to pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) will receive $7.8 million in federal funding to help people struggling to pay for rent and utilities because of the pandemic.

Governor DeWine announced Tuesday the Ohio Development Services Agency is distributing $100 million dollars in funding to Ohio’s 47 Community Action Agencies.

MVCAP President and CEO Lisa and Stempler said since June 1, MVCAP has helped over 3,000 households.

“There are, unfortunately, thousands of people still in our queue, so we’re fulling expecting to spend every penny of this money and more,” Stempler said.

MVCAP has distributed more than $7 million in rent and utilities assistance, compared to just $137,000 last year.

Stempler said this new grant money, and four other funding sources, will help them give an additional $12 million dollars in aid.

“We’re cobbling together all these different sources to try to work forward because if you can’t afford to pay rent or your mortgage today, it’s very unlikely you’ll be able to pay it on March 1,” Stempler said.

The funding announced by the state can cover balances dating back to March 13, 2020 and help with future rent and utility payments.

To be eligible, a household must be at or below 80 percent of the county’s area median income, experienced financial hardship because of covid-19, and demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness.

Stempler said this funding only applies for rental assistance, and does not help with mortgage payments.

She said one thing that stands out is that it allows direct payments to the tenant if the landlord is not cooperating.

“A lot of people are anxious about that, but I’m thrilled because at the end of it, even if they’re evicted, they still owe that back rent,” Stempler said.”

Right now, applications through MVCAP are on hold as they await the funding, but there will be enough money to help those in need.

Stempler said anyone who is struggling to make rent or utility payments right now should file a CDC eviction declaration, which has been extended until the end of March.

They then can fill out an application for assistance through MVCAP, and will be put on a waitlist until funding is available.

“Be patient, this money is coming, but that’s not easy to hear, when you’re looking at owing for $5,000, $6,000, $10,000 in rent.”