Miami Valley restaurants see low sales on Easter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In the Miami Valley, a few restaurants remained open this Easter Sunday. But, they tell us they didn’t get the same rush as last year, saying the vaccine rollout has allowed more families to gather together at home. Last year’s Easter celebrations were immediately cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Being able to be open for an Easter Sunday has been a blessing,” said Dublin Pub Manager Erika Good.

A blessing for sure. This time last year, some restaurant workers were unemployed or strictly doing carry out sales only. Now, Easter can be a huge financial opportunity for businesses but the Dublin Pub say they suspect families chose to safely celebrate at home, their first safe holiday since vaccines started being administered. Dublin Pub says they sent staff home early due to slow sales but expect to break even.

“Last year people couldn’t really do Easter and now they can do it at a modified rate, maybe they’re doing something a little different,” said Good. “Staying home, doing Easter egg hunts after church, maybe that’s what it was but we were hoping for more.”

Oregon District Business Association says they timed having “Out on 5th” at the same time as the Easter weekend, encouraging patrons to support small businesses in a safe environment.

“It’s very different but it will probably be about normal with sales but it’s not the style of restaurant we’re used to it being,” said VP Emily Mendenhall. “But, that’s kinda how the whole year has been learning to adapt and do things differently.”

From here on out while the weather is warm, “Out on 5th” closes down fifth street every Friday starting at 5 p.m. until Sunday afternoon.