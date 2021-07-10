Miami Valley doctor weighs in on updated CDC mask guidance for schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC released new guidance Friday for the upcoming school year that would no longer require masks for vaccinated adults and students in schools.

Not only does the guidance drop some of the mask recommendations, the CDC is also stressing the importance of students being fully in-person this school year.

“This is a step in the right direction as we start to immunize some of our younger people,” Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook said.

The biggest update by the CDC is masks are no longer needed for fully-vaccinated teachers, staff and students.

However, those who are unvaccinated should still mask up indoors.

Pook said the new guidance may help kids regain a sense of normalcy in school.

“The most important thing is to protect the mental health of our kids and their developmental stage, really being in line with that,” Pook said.

The CDC recommends “layered preventative strategies,” for example, schools should maintain three feet of distancing indoors between students, combined with masks for those who aren’t vaccinated.

Even as the CDC issues new guidance, Ohio schools will not have to require masks because all Ohio Department of Health orders lifed on June 2.

This will leave the decision making up to each school district.

“Every school will have to create its guidelines as well the state guidelines in terms of what it’s recommending,” Pook said. “Anything we can do to get our kids in a healthier position, I think it’s going to be great.”

The Ohio House and Senate passed a bill that would prohibit public schools and colleges from requiring vaccines not approved by the FDA. It now goes to the governor’s desk for approval.