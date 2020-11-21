Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association to plant 1,000 flowers to honor caregivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and members of the Boy Scouts will plant 1,000 yellow pinwheel flowers to honor caregivers Saturday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Levitt Pavilion.

According to a press release, November is National Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

The organization said there are an estimated 30,000 people in the Miami Valley living with Alzheimer’s.

For more information, visit www.alz.org.