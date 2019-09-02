Miami Valley 6-year-old write books to benefit tornado victims

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – While some six -year-olds are busing playing in the pool for the summer, Cason spent his summer writing two books.

Cason decided to put his books ‘A Rainbow’ and ‘The Lost Zebra was Found’ up for sale. His mother posted a video online to promote his book sales.

“When I took a video of him and I asked him what he was going to do with his money, I thought he was going to tell me he wanted to buy an airplane,” Hayley Campbell, Cason’s mother said.

Instead, Cason said he wanted to help people impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“How does a six -year-old heart go from I want to go see the wreckage to I want to write books and raise money for it,” Campbell said.

Cason’s mission spread like wildfire through social media.

“We thought it was going to be aunts, uncles, grandma, grampa buying them. Next thing I know we’re printing books left and right,” Campbell said.

“I though I was only going to only sell a few but it was crazy. I got way more money than just one dollar each,” Cason said.

Cason was able to raise $350. His grandmother matched every dollar bringing the total to $700.

Campbell said Cason received donations from the Cincinnati Fire Department, her coworkers and even her my sister’s coworkers.

The plan was to get toothpaste and water bottles for tornado victims but Cason realized it would have meant a lot of shopping. So. all $700 were donated to the Dayton Foodbank.

“Some kids his age might want to go buy a new Lego set. He wanted to feed families,” Campbell said.

The Dayton Foodbank says they provide six meals for every dollar donated. Cason’s fundraising will provide 4,200 meals for hungry families.

