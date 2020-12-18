Miami County will see extra patrols during holiday season

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays for a combined 80 hours of overtime.

The extra traffic enforcement began earlier this month and will conclude on New Year’s Day. The Sheriff’s Office said the additional deputies will be targeting high crash areas and roadways that have high rates of O.V.I. arrests. The deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes with a zero-tolerance for violators.

A primary goal, the Sheriff’s Office said, will be to remove impaired drivers from county roads when there is usually an increase in alcohol consumption over the holidays.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office hopes to curb car crashes with the deployment of extra deputies on various days and at various periods throughout the holiday season.

The extra traffic enforcement effort is made possible through a grant the Sheriff’s Office received this year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds the overtime for the deputies and pays some fuel costs.