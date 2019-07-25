Miami County developing new tornado assistance for under insured victims

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- Miami County commissioner are working on a tornado assistance program to help victims hit the hardest but under insured.

Debris clean up and home demolitions continue to be at the top of the list for those folks.

“One piece of property alone lost 100 trees and they have to get rid of those trees. There’s a lot of expenses for clean up and sometimes insurance doesn’t cover that,” said Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons.

That’s why county commissioners are working on a plan to disperse more than $30,000. The money is left over from the county’s Moving Ohio Forward demolition grant. Once meant to address blight, it will now help with tornado clean up.

Simmons said, “According the state, there’s no strings attached and we can use this to help out the Union Township.”

There’s another $40,000 possibly available from the state’s Community Development Block grant. Those funds would have typically been used for public facility improvements.

“For example, we could give someone $3,000 on the grant that they wouldn’t have to pay back then loan them $3,000 on a zero percent interest,” Simmons explained.

Commissioner Simmons will meet with other county leaders to solidify these funds.

“That community is really, really bound together and it’s just a wonderful, wonderful optimism,” Simmons said.

He hopes that positivist continues with more help on the way.

Commissioner Simmons said there are still some steps the county needs to take. That includes developing a criteria for how people can be eligible to receive funding from either program.

A meeting with other county officials is scheduled for August 5 to those solidify plans.

