Miami Co. Home and Garden show kicks off, follows COVID-19 guidelines

TROY, OHIO (WDTN) – The Miami County Home and Garden Show kicked off Friday afternoon. From landscape to mattress sales, the show is taking place at Hobart Arena in Troy.

The pandemic has forced event coordinators to downsize this year, with only about 70 vendors. The show is also limited to 300 people at a time inside the arena. “Everybody is going to be wearing a mask. Vendors, guests will be wearing a mask. We moved the booth spaces further from each other,” said Miami Co. Home Builders Foundation Exec. Director Donna Cook.

Cook says planning for the show included working closely with Hobart Arena and Miami County’s Health Department to ensure safety and proper health guidelines were followed.

Below are show dates and times: