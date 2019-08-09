Memorial will stay in Oregon District for now

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After some back and forth on Friday, Mayor Nan Whaley came out and announced the memorial in front of Ned Pepper’s and Hole In The Wall will stay.

” We’re getting a number of questions about the memorials in the Oregon District. The City and the Business Association are committed to keeping them in place until after all of the memorial services for the victims are concluded,” Mayor Whaley said in a tweet.

She continued, “We recognize this is an important place for our community to come together and grieve. There is already a group working on plans for a permanent memorial.”

Earlier Friday, a Ned Pepper’s representative told a woman who was taking care of the memorial that they were going to move it closer to Trolly Stop.

“I don’t want it moved. It’s disrespectful. He told me the city said it had to be removed,” said Annette Gibson-Strong.

A City of Dayton spokeswoman told 2 NEWS before the tweet confirmation that the city did not order such thing.

“What gives them the right to move them (the memorial) out before they are even buried. They died saving some of them down here,” said Gibson-Strong.

Ned Pepper’s told 2 NEWS that they are trying to run a business and find some normalcy as their staff returns to work after this tragedy.

They also raised safety concerns with the lack of sidewalk room. If they moved the memorial closer to Trolly Stop there is more room.

Mayor Whaley says the city is already working on a permanent memorial for the 9 people who lost their lives.

