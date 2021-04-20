Man shot, killed in Dayton home

(Bear Everett/WDTN) Police investigate a shooting on Gondert Avene at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

DAYTON, Oh. (WDTN) — A man in his 70s was shot and killed inside a home on Gondert Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Dayton Police said they were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and several people were inside the home when they arrived.

The suspect is a man in his 20s and he was taken into custody by police. They said the incident was “family or household related.”

Homicide crews are investigating and police said there is no danger to the community.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.