Man robbed, shot in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was found shot and robbed in a front yard on Old Riverside Drive in Harrison Twp. early Thursday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 2 a.m. The victim said he was in an alley when he was approached by two men who demanded money. He said when he turned to run away, he was shot. The suspects also ran in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Grandview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.