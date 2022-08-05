DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted for the murder of a man hit with a machete and run over at a Dayton park.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Daniel Anderson, 23, was indicted for the death of 59-year-old Daniel Thomas from New Lebanon on July 28 at Triangle Park. He was indicted for five counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Police were called to the park on Ridge Avenue on the report of a person lying in the parking lot in a pool of blood. The office said Anderson used a machete to hit Thomas several times, then ran over him with his vehicle.

Anderson and Thomas knew each other and the attack happened after a disagreement, according to police. Anderson was arrested at the scene.

Anderson is being held in Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9 at 8:30 a.m.