DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Dayton on Sunday morning.

According to regional dispatch, a man was shot in the arm. The shooting was reported at 5:39 a.m. on the 1900th block of Auburn Avenue.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital. The suspect has not been apprehended.

The shooting remains under investigation.

