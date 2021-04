DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man driving a motorcycle was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Dayton.

It happened on Oakridge Drive near Gettysburg Avenue around 12:10 a.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the car that hit the motorcycle was still at the scene, but the driver of the car was not.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time and no suspect information has been released.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story when we know more.