Man charged in Piqua Food Mart robbery

PIQUA, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — Piqua police have made an arrest in connection with the Tuesday morning robbery at the Piqua Food Mart.

Seth Wiley, 36, of Piqua, has been charged with a single count of robbery, a third-degree felony.

Wiley allegedly entered the Piqua Food Mart around 8 a.m. Tuesday, indicated to the clerk that he had a weapon, and demanded money. Wiley took the cash from the clerk and fled on foot.

A responding officer viewed the store security footage and believed he knew the suspect to be Wiley.

A search warrant was obtained to search Wiley’s Cottage Street residence and police took Wiley into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Based on evidence obtained during the search and interviews with the suspect, the felony charge against Wiley was filed.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Wiley’s possible involvement in a Saturday robbery at the same business.

