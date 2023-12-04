GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — People are being asked to self-evacuate in a portion of Darke County.

The city of Greenville is asking people in the area of North Main Street and Spring Street in Greenville to self-evacuate if possible. According to the city, a “major” natural gas leak has been reported in the area.

If you are a resident in the area and are able to, you are encouraged to safely leave your home, taking all pets and medication with you.

Call 911 immediately if you begin to smell gas in your home. CenterPoint Energy may be having your power shut off while repairs are made.

For additional information, contact Greenville police at 937-548-1103.