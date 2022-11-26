COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Second-ranked Ohio State heads into today’s rivalry showdown against Michigan with redemption on its mind.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) were bullied and beaten 42-27 in Ann Arbor a year ago, and were labeled “soft” after the Wolverines ran for nearly 300 yards and scored all six touchdowns on the ground.

The winner of today’s titanic tilt punches a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 3 in Indianapolis, and keeps alive hopes of a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes will be without the services of running back TreVeyon Henderson, who aggravated a foot injury last week against Maryland. Miyan Williams is expected to return for OSU, while Heisman candidate Blake Corum will try to give it a go after suffering some sort of knee injury in last week’s Michigan (11-0, 8-0) victory over Illinois.