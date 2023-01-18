This story has been updated to reflect an updated number from OSP of those involved in the crash

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A federal inmate, four federal marshals and a pilot were aboard a plane that was involved in minor crash at Geauga County Airport on Wednesday morning.

The multi-engine plane experienced engine failure and made an emergency landing at the airport, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened at around 9 a.m.

Federal inmate and four federal marshals in minor plane crash at Geauga County Airport (WJW)

OSHP says the flight took off from Youngstown and was headed to Detroit, Michigan.

Geauga County Sheriff’s Office was notified by The Federal Aviation Administration, who received a distress call from the aircraft that it was experiencing engine failure and needed to perform an emergency landing at Geauga County Airport.

The emergency landing exceeded the length of the runway and was involved in a minor crash that damaged the underside of the plane and the landing gear, according to OSHP.

OSHP says there are no reported injuries.

The Middlefield Fire Department and Geauga County deputies are also on the scene.

