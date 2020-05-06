Life in the fast lane: 5-year-old gets Lamborghini ride after all

(KSL/NBC News) A 5-year-old boy was given the chance to ride in his dream car Tuesday, one day after he took his family’s car and was pulled over by a state trooper on Utah’s Interstate 15.

Adrian Zamarripa’s sister was watching him when she fell asleep Monday. The 5-year-old then grabbed the keys and took off in his parents’ car, saying he wanted to drive to California and buy a Lamborghini.

He was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan after driving a few miles.



Adrian’s parents and sister said they put a lot of fear into him after the stunt he pulled Monday.

His father Joel Zamarripa looked everywhere for him. His sister said she may never forgive herself and social media was already on the offensive against them.

“We went through a lot, these past few days. Yesterday was, we didn’t believe it. Today, it was even harder,” she said. “We learned a big lesson. It opened our eyes and I hope that it truly opens others’ eyes.”

However, when Lamborghini owner Jeremy Neves reached out to the family on Tuesday, they said they couldn’t pass up the chance to let him live out his dream.

Neves says he sees some potential in Adrian, if pointed in the right direction.

“I’m absolutely inspired by the principles that he displayed of success; knowing what he wants, going after it,” Neves said.