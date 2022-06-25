LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred on the State Route 48 Bypass between SR 123 and Monroe Road in the city of Lebanon.

At 5:29 A.M. on June 25, the Lebanon Police Department received a 911 call from a driver advising he struck a pedestrian.

Responding units arrived on scene and found a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on the State Route 48 Bypass and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

Further investigation revealed the 74 year-old male pedestrian had walked away from the Cedarview Rehabilitation and Nursing Care facility in Lebanon.

After walking away from the facility, the pedestrian crossed over the right of way fence, walked up the embankment and into the roadway when he was struck by the Honda.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Lebanon Police Department and the Lebanon Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Highway Patrol Post.

