Trotwood, OH (WDTN) — Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald along with other local and state leaders gathered Monday to address a growing issue on the recklessness and dangers of street shows known as ‘hooning’.

Local and state lawmakers are looking to crack down on this dangerous trend by enacting a new legislation.

Representative Phil Plummer will introduce bill 4511.253 and 4511.254 that would prohibit Hooning as well as being a spectator at a Hooning event — from street racing, performing doughnuts, burnouts to squealing tires, engine revving as well as allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the motor vehicle.