CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post confirmed that crews are on the scene of a potential aircraft crash in a Carlisle pond.

“Troopers from the Lebanon Post responded to a possible glider that crashed into a pond near the 300 block of Central Avenue in Carlisle,” OSP Public Information Officer Ryan Purpura said in a statement. “Troopers and first responders are on scene trying to locate the aircraft.”

A homeowner said that there is a large law enforcement presence behind his property on the 400 block of Central Avenue near gravel pits.

Initial reports came in at 6:32 p.m. Additional information is unknown at this time.

