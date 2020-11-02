LaRosa’s pizzeria in Englewood closes permanently

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – LaRosa’s, Inc. announced Monday that its location in Englewood has permanently closed.

A company statement said challenges from the closure of the dining room due to COVID-19 and the imminent expiration of its lease contributed to the location shutting down. The pizzeria had been open since 2006.

“Unfortunately, Englewood’s pick-up and delivery business along with only limited dine-in seating wasn’t enough to keep us going”, said Michael LaRosa, CEO of LaRosa’s, Inc.

The company still has one location open in Dayton located at 291 E. Alex-Bell Road. Gift cards can be redeemed there or any other LaRosa’s pizzeria.

“We hope the friends that we’ve served throughout Dayton over the past nearly 20 years will stop into our Centerville dining room or pick up an order.” LaRosa said.