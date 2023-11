KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A large police presence has formed outside of Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering.

Police are on scene at Archbishop High School, located in the 900 block of East David Road in Kettering, according to our 2 NEWS crew at the scene.

Dayton and Kettering police officers are at the scene.

A school official confirmed to 2 NEWS that the school remains on lockdown.

WDTN Photo/Allison Gens

WDTN Photo/Allison Gens

WDTN Photo/ Allison Gens

WDTN Photo/Allison Gens

Our 2 NEWS crew is at the scene working to learn more information.

This story is developing.