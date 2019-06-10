Kroger recalls bone-in, boneless ribeye steaks, some ground beef for E. coli concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger has recalled ribeye steaks and ground beef for possible E. coli contamination.
The recall refers to bone-in and boneless ribeye steaks, as well as in-store produced ground beef with the following two labels:
Anyone who purchased these products between April 23 and June 7 should not eat them, and instead, throw them out or return the products to Kroger for a refund.
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products.
Consumers with questions should call Kroger at 800-576-4377, request Option 1 followed by Option 5.
