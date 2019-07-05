Kits help tornado survivors adjust to new homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Feeling ‘at home’ can be difficult for tornado survivor who were forced to pick up and move. Shiloh Church’s new Shiloh Tornado Resource Center is is putting together ‘Welcome Home Kits’ for families.

“They’re basically everything you need to cook your family dinner, tuck your kids in at night and get up and take a shower before work,” said Sarah Moore, disaster coordinator for the Shiloh Tornado Resource Center.

The kits are boxes with a number of household items organized by room. Moore says much of the community’s housing needs are being met but once someone gets a roof over their head, there isn’t any money left over to buy basic household goods.

Welcome Home Kits are already pouring in. Just this week, a pallet of microwaves, dozens of pillows and 20 kitchen kits were donated. A 95-year- old woman brought hand-made quilts. Moore has received emotional responses from recipients of the quilts.

“To have something that was brand new and made with love was pretty overwhelming for her. I felt really grateful to be the one to hand it to her,” Moore said.

Moore is also starting up the Shiloh Tornado Assistance for Families program. The program would use people with backgrounds in social work or mental health services to guide survivors through the recovery process. Moore said survivors can become overwhelmed with the different processes they become involved in.

“We can call someone three days after we meet with them and say ‘Did you call this place? Did you remember to do x,y,z? Do you need a ride?,” Moore said.

Folks interested interested in getting help from the STAF program can call 937-476-1682.

If you want to contribute some Welcome Home Kits you can bring them to Shiloh Church during office hours through August 6. A drop off event will be help Saturday, July 6 at Warrior Soccer Complex from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Another drop-off event is scheduled for July 9 and July 13.

