Kings Island sues Ohio’s health director to reopen

MASON, Ohio (WLWT) — Amusement Parks are still not allowed to reopen in the state of Ohio, sparking a lawsuit filed by Kings Island.

The owner of the park, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, has filed a lawsuit to reopen the park immediately.

According to WLWT, Finney Law Firm attorneys along with Maurice Thompson filed the suit in Warren County Common Pleas Court against Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton.

You can read the full complaint by clicking here.

Earlier on Thursday, the owner of Kings Island said it supports an amendment to a bill that provides the immediate reopening of Ohio amusement parks and water parks.

Cedar Fair released a statement saying it hopes to have the same opportunity many other businesses in Ohio have been given, and says it will operate in a safe and manageable environment.

“As professional amusement park operators with an exemplary safety record, we are experts at managing risks and following protocols,” Cedar Fair said.

“This legislation not only benefits Cedar Point, Kings Island, and their guests, but also the economic viability of the local citizenry and surrounding Ohio communities.”

No reopening date has been set at this time.

You can read Cedar Fair’s full statement here.