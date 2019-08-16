Kings Island Announces New Giga Coaster for the 2020 Season

Next year, a new giga coster named Orion will become Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel coaster. This will be one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 feet.

Orion will plunge riders down a 300-foot drop before sending them over seven more hills, at speeds just over 90 mph.

“Orion reflects Kings Island’s commitment to providing top notch thrills and value to our guests,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island’s vice president and general manager. “Beginning today, coaster enthusiasts from around the world are adding Orion to their list of must-ride coasters in 2020.”



The story line of the new coaster is that riders will be “volunteers” to help scientists test transport vehicles through an approaching meteor storm. The destination: the Orion constellation.

Orion was exclusively designed for Kings Island by Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, which also designed the park’s popular Banshee and Diamondback coasters.