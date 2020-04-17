Kettering Police search for suspects that stole car parts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are looking for several suspects who stole multiple items and parts from vehicles at Brownies Independent Transmission on the 1100 block of E. Dorothy Ln.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects. The footage was taken on Friday, April 10 around 1 a.m.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.