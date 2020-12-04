Kettering Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting goes virtual

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Like most events in 2020, this year’s Kettering Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting will be a little different. You can enjoy all the sights of the season from the comfort of your own home, as it will be a virtual experience.

The event begins at 5:15pm Friday, December 4th. You can tune in to the Play Kettering Facebook Page for all the fun performances and activities leading up to the tree lighting at 6pm.

The event will be hosted by Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik, and will feature the talents of Fairmont High School musicians, arts and crafts with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts staff, a holiday baking tutorial, and even a Christmas story read by Mayor Don Patterson. Santa is even expected to make an appearance during the countdown to the lights.

Kettering staff suggests having the following items on-hand to participate in a virtual holiday craft:

Paper Plate

2 toilet paper rolls

White paper

Colored paper

Foil

Scissors

Markers or Crayons

String

Glue/tape

Optional Decorations (stickers/pom-poms, etc.)

If you’re interested in learning how to decorate holiday-themed treats, also have these items ready to go: