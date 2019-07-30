Kettering company developing new downtown Dayton Canal District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering-based Wenzel Capital Group is working to create a Canal District, according to our partners at the Dayton Business Journal. It would incorporate five buildings off Third Street and Patterson Avenue.

The Canal District would serve to connect the Oregon District and other parts of downtown. Developers would incorporate the already existing Barrel House and White Lotus. It will also redevelop vacant buildings into mixed-use spaces.

“Rising tides bring home the ships. Bring it on. Let’s do it,” said Gus Stathes, a co-owner at Barrel House.

After two years of owning his business, he and his co-owner are excited to welcome their new neighbors.

“Downtown is booming especially compared to a few years ago but there’s definitely room for more. There’s a lot of vacant building still that could be taken over,” Sara Stathes, Barrel House co-owner said.

There are already plans for two first floor restaurants at the vacant building at 401 E. Third Street.

“There needs to be some bridges to the different areas so people explore more and go to different places,” Sarah Stathes said.

There’s no word yet on when plans will be finalized.

Barrel House owners say they’ve watched more people flock down to the area in recent years.

“Now, there’s like stuff to do down here. Its getting cooler,” Gus Stathes said.

They look forward to continued growth.

“Bring it on. Let’s do it. Let’s have fun with it,” Gus Stathes said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.