JP Morgan Chase-owned vessel containing 20 tons of cocaine seized

(CNN) – Authorities in Philadelphia seized a JP Morgan Chase-owned cargo vessel with reportedly 20 tons of cocaine on board.

The banking giants don’t have operational control of the MSC Gayane, which is run by the Swiss-based ‘Mediterranean Shipping Company. ‘

Law enforcement agents boarded the ship in June and discovered the cocaine, the amount worth almost 1.3 billion dollars.

The bank has yet to comment.

