INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU looks on during NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has suffered a leg injury during Sunday’s game at Washington.

Early in the third quarter, Burrow went down after a pass and began clutching his left knee.

He was lifted onto the cart and taken back to the locker room for testing.

The Bengals Twitter account tweeted at 3:06 p.m.:

“Injury update: Joe Burrow has been declared out with a left knee injury.”

We will update you on air and online as we learn more about Joe’s condition.