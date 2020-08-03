Jefferson Twp. schools will begin all-online only Sept. 8

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Jefferson Township Local School District (JTLSD) said Monday it will provide an online-only learning model for the start of the school year.

In a release, Superintendent Dr. Richard Gates said he made the decision to provide a 100% online virtual academic model of instruction for at least the first semester of the 2020/2021 school year. Gates said the decision was made while taking feedback from staff, parents, students, and the community into consideration.

According to the district, “JTLSD’s aged and non-air-conditioned buildings make compliance with the CDC guidelines extremely challenging and pose a high level of risk for our students, staff, and community.” The Superintendent recommended students receive 100 percent instruction from home by Jefferson Twp. Local School’s designated teachers with newly adopted curriculum resources aligned with ODE Student Learning Standards.

All fall sports and extra-curricular activities are also canceled for the start of the school year.

The first day of school for students is September 8.

Find the map of schools in the Miami Valley and their plans here.