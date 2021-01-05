January Climate Outlook

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures are hovering right around normal the next 10 days.

January is the coldest winter month with an average high of 34.7 degrees. The normal low is 20.3 degrees. Normal temperatures begin to rise again heading into February.

January is also when we tend to see the most snow. Last year ranked among the top 10 for the least amount of snow with just 0.9 inches. We expect to see 7.9 inches of snow during the month with 18.3 inches for the season.

We saw 0.3 inches of snow this morning which brings the total for the season up to 6.8 inches which is normal at this point.

The Climate Prediction Center keeps the Miami Valley with a greater chance for above normal temperatures. Seeing highs above 34 degrees will make it difficult to see snow, but it’s not impossible.

The outlook also keeps the Miami Valley in under a greater chance for above normal precip.

That rain or snow won’t come this week with dry conditions likely through next Tuesday.

