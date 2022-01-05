I am celebrating another milestone today, as it is my last day of radiation treatment. I will have received 28 total treatments by the end of it all, and these were administered every day–Monday through Friday. So I am very excited to get this time back! Treatment was fairly uneventful, as I never really got fatigued. But there is definitely skin irritation. I am hopeful this will fade over the next several weeks.

I will continue to get an infusion every three weeks through mid-summer. This cancer-fighting drug is not considered chemotherapy, so it does not have the harsh side effects I experienced with chemo last year. My eyebrows and eyelashes are already growing back, and the hair on my head is also coming back in… although it’s growing slowly!

I am excited to check another thing off my list of treatments… excited to ring another bell! Here’s to a strong and healthy new year!