DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We are less than a month out from Easter, so it’s time for some inspired pie! Azra from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine shares her recipe.
Here are the ingredients for Torta Pasqualina Italian Easter Pie:
For the crust
2 3/4 cups all purpose flour
1/4 cup. Olive oil
1 cup water add more if you need
Salt and pepper
For the filling
4 cups sautéed spinach
1 medium yellow onion diced
2 1/2 cups Ricotta cheese
1 1/2 cup. Parmesan cheese
Zest of the one organic lemon
1 ts. Chopped fresh marjoram
1/2 ts. Nutmeg
10 eggs
Salt and pepper
Olive oils