Italian Easter Pie

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We are less than a month out from Easter, so it’s time for some inspired pie! Azra from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine shares her recipe.

Here are the ingredients for Torta Pasqualina Italian Easter Pie:

For the crust
2 3/4 cups  all purpose flour
1/4  cup. Olive oil
1 cup water  add more if you need
Salt and pepper

For the filling
4 cups sautéed spinach
1 medium yellow onion diced
2 1/2 cups Ricotta cheese
1 1/2 cup.  Parmesan cheese
Zest of the one organic lemon
1 ts.  Chopped fresh marjoram
1/2 ts. Nutmeg
10 eggs
Salt and pepper
Olive oils

