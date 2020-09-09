Inn at Versailles scheduled for demolition Wednesday

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) — The demolition of the Inn at Versailles is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, starting sometime between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. This comes after its parent company, Midmark Corporation, announced plans to rebuild in August.

Those plans included the purchase of additional space around the original Inn at Versailles, where Best Bite Grill and Didier’s Hardware used to be.

In an email, Midmark told 2 NEWS that when the project is finished they know the economic impact to downtown Versailles and the community will be very positive.

“Our vision is to make downtown Versailles an overnight destination for not just our Midmark customers, but for experience seekers across western Ohio and the Midwest region,” said a Midmark spokesperson in an email.

