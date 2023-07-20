DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — School districts across the state of Indiana are working to fill vacancies before the 2023-2024 school year begins.

At this time, there are nearly 800 more job openings compared to this time in 2022. Experts believe the state’s new alternative licensing programs help, but stiffer competition among neighboring districts is keeping vacancies high.

One of the hardest positions districts are needing to fill are jobs within special education.

The U.S. Department of Education shows jobs in departments within Career and Technical Education, Math, Science, Language Arts, Special Education and Computer Sciences are needed, and is considered in the “shortage area.”