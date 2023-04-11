DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several residents in Richmond, Indiana were ordered to evacuate after a large industrial fire started Tuesday afternoon.

Our partners at WXIN reported that warehouses for a former lawn mower manufacturer caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending both debris and storage items ablaze.

Firefighters, EMA and the Wayne County Health Department are currently on the scene.

According to the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, residents within half a mile of 358 NW F Street were ordered to evacuate their homes due to the blaze. The alert also recommended that residents downwind of the fire but outside this range shelter in place, keep doors and windows closed and turn off HVAC units. Residents are also encouraged to bring pets inside at this time.

Drone footage by Kevin Shook Global Media Enterprise shows a massive plume rising from the industrial site.

