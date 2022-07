DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-75 Northbound was closed at the exit of Nicholas Road and Edwin C Moses Boulevard due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A car reportedly crashed into the back of a semi truck around 5:15 p.m. causing traffic delays. The crash has since been cleared up.

According to regional dispatch, there was no medical transportation needed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

