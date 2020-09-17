I-70 East shut down after semi hits construction equipment

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-70 East is shutdown Thursday morning after a semi-truck crashes into a piece of construction equipment with workers inside.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the South Kimmel Road overpass.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi was going underneath a bridge when the driver clipped a piece of construction equipment with two workers inside. Both were injured but OSP did not know the extent of their injuries.

The bridge was also damaged in the collision.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS