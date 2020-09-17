I-70 East shut down after semi hits construction equipment

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-70 East is shutdown Thursday morning after a semi-truck crashes into a piece of construction equipment with workers inside.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the South Kimmel Road overpass.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi was going underneath a bridge when the driver clipped a piece of construction equipment with two workers inside. Both were injured but OSP did not know the extent of their injuries.

The bridge was also damaged in the collision.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story when we know more.