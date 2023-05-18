NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 76 in Norton on Wednesday.

The victim was identified by Norton Police Department as 40-year-old George Jensen of Akron.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jensen was traveling east on the interstate near state Route 21 and appeared to be involved in a road rage incident with another driver in a black Chevrolet Camaro, believed to be a 2018 model or newer, according to authorities.

The driver of the Camaro shot at Jensen’s car as it drove past, according to the release.

Jensen’s vehicle then struck a concrete median near the Easton Road overpass. Officers responding to the crash found Jensen with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Akron General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Camaro was last seen getting off I-76 East.

The interstate was shut down while police investigated.

Jensen’s wife Allison told FOX 8 that her husband was on his way from work in Wadsworth when the shooting happened.

Courtesy: Allison Kee-Jensen

“I know everybody is going to say that about their husbands, but he was a really special guy,” Allison told FOX 8.

She said she knew something was wrong when her husband didn’t show up as expected Wednesday.

“He was extremely sweet really compassionate,” she said.

“He saw the good and utility of being useful, he loved to volunteer, and he always tried to pick people up wherever he could, always helping,” Allison said of her late husband.

“He never thought much of himself, but he is going to be greatly, greatly missed by the people he touched he was an amazing man and so mild-mannered and this is a horrible thing to have happened to him.”

Norton councilman Doug DeHarpart shared a photo from the scene with FOX 8, saying, “I just had a lot of people asking me what was going on. I drove down the road and took the picture.”

Courtesy of Norton councilman Doug DeHarpart

Norton police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact detectives at 330-706-0084.