DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton brought in 15 adult beagles to their facility as part of a group removed from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia.

They are working with the Humane Society of the United States, who is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Virginia which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

(Photos courtesy of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton)











The transfer will take place in stages over 60 days, and the dogs will be up for adoption via the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and other shelters and rescues across the country.

“We love how many people have voiced an interest in helping or adopting these beagles,” Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said.

“We know they are going to get adopted quickly. We have a limited number and ask that those interested please be patient with us. We also encourage those who aren’t able to adopt one of these beagles to look at some of the other amazing dogs we have at our shelter who are waiting for homes as well.”

The beagles are currently being examined by a veterinary team and are receiving the proper care they need before they are officially available for adoption. This includes getting each one spayed or neutered, microchipping them, updating their vaccinations and more.

Most will hopefully be ready for adoption on Saturday, September 3 at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s main shelter located at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton, according to a release.

More information about the beagles will be released on the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Facebook page.