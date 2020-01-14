Huber Heights woman sews joey pouches for Australian wildfire

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Animals are hurting from Australia’s wildfires. Experts say up to one billion may have died in the fires.

Dolores Lisse is keeping a close eye on the fires from Huber Heights. She’s had an interest in wildlife since she was a child.

“I have a really close friend in Australia who’s really been keeping me abreast of what was actually going on and the magnitude of animals in need is just outstanding,” said Lisse.

To help, she started sewing pouches for orphaned marsupials. She’s working through Animal Rescue Craft Guild. The organization has hubs around the country that crafters can send their pouches too. Lisse said the hubs are overwhelmed so she’s shipping the pouches to Australia with her own money.

The pouches have three soft inner liners that be removed as needed once worn out. There is an additional outer layer. outer liner so that they can constantly switch out. Sizes range from a few inches deep to several feet tall.

Lisse has made more than 50, each taking 20 minutes.

In need of more fabric she solicited donations on Facebook and was in shock by the immediate response.

Now people are volunteering to help her sew and donations are coming in.

On Tuesday, Carol Doolin, owner at Sulfer Grove Quilt Shop donated fabric.

“This is the perfect place to donate fabric. I’d be more than happy to do that. I’ve offered to have the shop be as a drop-off point,” Doolin said.

Donations are still needed. Inner lining fabrics must be 100-percent cotton flannel. Any non-stretch material works for the outer layer. You don’t need an entire roll of fabric. Even a small size, less than a yard even, can be used for pouches.

With no end in sight for these raging fires- Lesse says there’s no end in sight for her.

“As long as they need it, I’ll be doing it,” Lisse said.

For donations, visit Sulfur Grove Quilt Shop or email Lisse at dolores.lisse@gmail.com.

