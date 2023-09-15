RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights man is dead following a fatal crash in Montgomery County.

According to the Dayton Post of OSP, troopers were alerted to a reported crash on Sept. 13 around 12:40 a.m. on Springfield St. at Woodman Drive. Dayton OSP says the crash involved a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation conducted reportedly showed Joshua Holden-Womack, 28, of Huber Heights was driving a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle on Springfield Street. When attempting to merge onto Woodman Drive, it is believed Holden-Womack hit a curb, lost control and overturned.

Following the crash, Holden-Womack was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, Sept. 14, the motorcyclist died from his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton OSP is still investigating the crash.