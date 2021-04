DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house is set to be demolished Wednesday morning after catching fire.

The fire was reported by a neighbor just after 1 a.m. on Pleasant Avenue near Huffman Avenue in Dayton.

When fire crews got on scene, they ordered an emergency demolition because the structure of the home was unstable. Crews were afraid it was going to collapse on neighboring homes.

No word yet on the exact cause of the fire.